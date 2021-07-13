Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after buying an additional 1,164,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,549,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

