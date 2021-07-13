Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 1,196 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $64.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

