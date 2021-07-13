Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $600.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.56. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.29 and a 52-week high of $607.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

