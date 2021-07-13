New Jersey Mining (NYSE:NJMC) Insider Buys $24,999.84 in Stock

New Jersey Mining (NYSE:NJMC) insider Monique D. Hayes acquired 138,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $24,999.84.

Shares of NJMC stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

