New Jersey Mining (NYSE:NJMC) Insider Buys $24,999.84 in Stock

New Jersey Mining (NYSE:NJMC) insider Monique D. Hayes acquired 138,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $24,999.84.
Shares of NJMC stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. New Jersey Mining has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile
