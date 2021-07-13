Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $87.69.

