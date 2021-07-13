Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,406 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.20.

Shares of COST opened at $407.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $414.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

