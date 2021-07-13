Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) SVP Sells $25,515.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $25,515.00.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $27,772.50.

NYSE KTOS opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

