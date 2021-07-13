Analysts Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Target Price at GBX 3,385.56

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,402.22 ($44.45).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of AAL stock opened at GBX 2,970 ($38.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £40.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,298.65. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 230 shares of company stock worth $657,241.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

