Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $22.20

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $24.91 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 19,477 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $430,441.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

