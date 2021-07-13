Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
NQP opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $15.48.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
