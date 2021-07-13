Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

NQP opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

