Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of WMC opened at $3.15 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.