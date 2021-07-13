Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Lemonade by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.53.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMND shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total value of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $3,265,920. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.