$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUPN opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

