Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $109.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

