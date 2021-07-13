Analysts Set Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT at $46.07

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.