BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

