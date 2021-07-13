BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.