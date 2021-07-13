AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $305-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.050 EPS.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

