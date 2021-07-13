ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46,025.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 94,813 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $124.32 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $63.86 and a 12 month high of $124.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.63.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

