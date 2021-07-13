Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

VRTS opened at $281.69 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.22 and a fifty-two week high of $300.54. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.