Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Centene by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.