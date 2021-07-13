Analysts Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The company had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 190,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 86,746 shares during the period. 19.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.50 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.