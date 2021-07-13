Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 166,183 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166,183 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ELP opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

