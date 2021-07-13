OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

OMF opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.