Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,277,666 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277,666 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after buying an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,988,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,657,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

