Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of OMP opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

OMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.