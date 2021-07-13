Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF stock opened at $258.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.65. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

