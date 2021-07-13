Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $121,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

NYSE OC opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.23. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.