Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 22,558 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,151,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

