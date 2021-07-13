Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Holdings Lowered by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter.

ZGNX stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

