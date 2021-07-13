Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $263,000 Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.