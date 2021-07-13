436 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,074,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 918.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 71,249 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.10. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

