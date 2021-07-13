Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after acquiring an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,785,000 after acquiring an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 181,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 258,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 169,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $278.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $194.76 and a 1-year high of $279.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

