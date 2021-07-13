Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

