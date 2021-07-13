SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27.

