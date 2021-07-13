Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $90.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Summit Insights lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

