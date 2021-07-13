Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $101.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

