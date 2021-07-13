Brokerages Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Monday.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.50. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.