Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
