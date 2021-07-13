Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JRI opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

