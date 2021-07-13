BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

MUC stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

