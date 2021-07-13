Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34.

Get Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.