Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.500-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$876 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $855.24 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.120-$1.210 EPS.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $827.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

