Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,725,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after buying an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,407,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $194.84 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

