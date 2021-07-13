Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 168.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,675 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

HIMX stock opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.