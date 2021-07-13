Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.94 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,434 shares of company stock worth $10,611,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

