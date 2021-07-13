Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $2.24 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $653.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.20. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $408.53 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

