Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Masco by 2,556.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 109,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,651 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,466,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,052,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $203,521.68. Insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

