Intellectus Partners LLC Has $426,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

