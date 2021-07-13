Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.41.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

