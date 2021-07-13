Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,723 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,723 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 234.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 624,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $41,301,000 after purchasing an additional 437,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.21 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

