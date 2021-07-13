Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded by TheStreet

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.75. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,622 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57,942.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $5,359,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

